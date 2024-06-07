Bheki Cele to step down as Police Minister to prioritise family time

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced his intention to step down and prioritise family time following the recent National elections.

Cele, who has been Police Minister since February 2018, will not be returning to Parliament alongside several other African National Congress (ANC) members of parliament, including International Relations Minister Dr. Naledi Pandor, Defense Minister Thandi Modise and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu.

The ANC’s reduced share of the vote in the May 29th elections to just over 40%, meant that these four ministers did not make the cut.

Cele’s career has spanned notable roles, including National Police Commissioner from 2010 to 2011, until his suspension due to misconduct allegations. He will be bowing out gracefully to focus on his personal life.

“An ending has arrived and there is a new beginning. I left home to come to work so if work is not there I will go home and reflect on how to go forward. Life has got many streams. You can’t be kicking the dust when the time has arrived and asking people and being worried about it as if you didn’t know that the time would come. As I have said, what has begun will come to an end. I am grateful to the people of South Africa, in particular to my organization, the ANC, that has given me the opportunity,” says Cele.

‘Once it starts, it will have to end’: Police Minister Bheki Cele bows out of office: