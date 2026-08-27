Bheki Cele backs compensation for apartheid-era victims’ families

Former Police Minister and National Commissioner, Bheki Cele, has been unequivocal in his support of families of victims of apartheid era human rights violations receiving financial damages compensation from the state.

Cele was testifying on Day 79 of the public hearings of the TRC Cases Inquiry taking place in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Justice Sisi Khampepe is chairing the inquiry.

Besides seeking to determine if there were efforts to block the prosecution of TRC cases, the inquiry must also recommend if there should be payment of constitutional damages.

In his testimony, Cele was referring to the families of the anti-apartheid activists Sbho Phewa and Ntombi Kubeka who were murdered by the security branch in 1987 in Winkelspruit, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The list of those people should not even have been debated, it should just have been confirmed … I would not have qualms and I would not have a problem to confirm that knowing these people … it would be the right thing to do.”

Today’s proceedings in the stream below: