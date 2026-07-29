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Betway Premiership begins this weekend

  • Player places the ball for a corner kick
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SABC News

The Betway Premiership returns this weekend with interesting matchups lined up across the country.

Orlando Pirates will begin their quest for a successful title defense when they host newly promoted Milford FC in Orlando on Saturday.

Having knocked on the door to win the league for several seasons, Pirates finally toppled Mamelodi Sundowns to win the prestigious title last season.

A second successive title is Pirates’ goal but they know it’s hard to be on top and even harder to stay there.

Kaizer Chiefs went through another barren season and let go of their co-coaches, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze. They were replaced by Frenchman Fernando da Cruz to try and revive the glory days at Naturena.

The opening weekend of the season will be a baptism of fire for the newly promoted teams, Kruger United and Milford.

While Milford will take on the defending champions, Kruger United will host fellow Soweto giants, Amakhosi, at the Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

A full round of fixtures will take place except for the postponed match featuring Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants.

 

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