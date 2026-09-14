Better infrastructure will improve quality of education: Gwarube

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says addressing school infrastructure challenges must form part of efforts to improve the quality of education.

She says government has a responsibility to ensure that public resources are used effectively in support of learners.

Gwarube says this responsibility extends beyond dealing with immediate crises.

She says stronger institutions are needed to create better opportunities for children.

Gwarube has addressed the Cape Town Press Club saying, “For me that was really quite urgent that we need to clear the backlog. But and I was very, very clear, I think, even in my public announcement, that this does not mean the issue of unsafe sanitation in this country is dealt with. I mean, many of our social partners who called me in a panic, saying, look, you’re doing really good work in rural areas. I assured them that this is by no means to, one, mislead the country, but I was very clear that we are now done with this SAFE initiative, but the work must continue. Provinces have R16 billion in the kitty for infrastructure. Those things must be a priority.‎”

X | @SABCNews | WATCH | Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube addresses the Cape Town Press Club on progress in strategically reorientating South Africa’s basic education system under the Strong Foundations, Strong Futures Strategy. pic.twitter.com/5L6fwhef00