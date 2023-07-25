Banyana Banyana will have to be clinical in front of goal in their must-win Group G FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Argentina in Dunedin, New Zealand, on Friday. That’s according to Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis, who says decision making will have to improve so they can score goals and win to revive their chances of going through to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

After a rest day on Monday, all Banyana Banyana players trained on Tuesday including striker, Hilda Magaia, who fell awkwardly after scoring in the defeat to Sweden on Sunday, and was replaced.

Banyana’s chances of advancing to the round of 16 took a knock on Sunday after Sweden came from a goal down to beat them 2-1. Italy’s last gasp 1-nil win over Argentina’s La Albiceleste means Banyana must win on Friday. Anything less than a win against Argentina will almost certainly dash their chances of reaching the round of 16.

“The day off was very important just to take your mind off football as you can see the batteries are refreshed. Everybody is eager and looking forward to the next game is and we know we have to win it,” Ellis reiterates.

There were instances on Sunday against Sweden where Banyana Banyana had chances to score, but were let down by poor decision making. Ellis says they have been working on improving that and also ensuring they are compact in defense.

Also, we have to score goals, that’s why we’ve been working on combinations. If you look at the training sessions, we worked a little bit on combinations worked on finishing as well because it’s important that we take those chances decision making has to also improve,” Ellis explains.

“We need to be compact; we need to make sure inside the box, we clear everything but that was just a small mistake which cost the team, we have to work on it make sure such mistakes don’t happen inside the box,” says Lebogang Ramalepe, Banyana Defender.

Ellis says the players are raring to go and they have a clean bill of health. Striker, Hilda Magaia, also trained with the rest of the team.

“As you saw Hilda took part in our training session each and everyone we have a clean bill of health which is very important so that everybody joins training as the turnaround time is very short,” Ellis added.

Friday’s match against Argentina kicks off at 2 o’clock in the morning South African time.

Video: Banyana prepare for must win clash against Argentina