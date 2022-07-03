Emotions ran high in the packed Bohlokong New Hall in Bethlehem in the Free State where the funeral service for a father and his two daughters took place.

The father (48) and his two children aged (10) and (14) died after allegedly eating poisoned brown bean soup two weeks ago.

Watch: Funeral service of a father and his two daughters who were poisoned is underway

The 4th member of the family, an 11-year-old girl, who survived the poisoning, has been discharged from hospital.

The man’s 31-year-old wife and mother of the children, said to have been the one who allegedly laced the soup with poison – was arrested two weeks ago.

Shock and disbelief

Members of the community expressed shock and disbelief, saying their small community has been shaken.

Community members says, “We are saddened by what happened….We need justice and we feel this person must not be granted bail…This incident shows that even women are also capable of murder.”

Other members of the community say they are saddened by the fact that a woman has done such a heinous act, saying if there had been a disagreement between she and her husband, she should have rather left him rather than committing such a crime.

Murder

According to police, the 31-year-old suspect admitted that she bought poison called Temik, to poison the soup. The woman and her 21 year old sister have been charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The woman is expected to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrates’ Court on the 14th of July for a formal bail application.