The mother of the convicted Facebook rapist Thabo Bester claims she has been receiving threats since she went public about her maternal links to him.

Her comment comes as two additional people are set to appear in a Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court in the Free State today.

The two allegedly assisted Bester to escape from prison.

South African police are currently facilitating the return of Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana to the country after they were nabbed in Arusha, Tanzania.

Bester’s mother says she fears for her life.

“There are now people calling me with private numbers, I do not know them, they asking me why I am talking to journalists. This is stress. If I see Thabo, I will want answers. Should I even see him or Nandipha, it will be my last day on this earth. I am not safe.”

She says she can’t believe how the story is unfolding.

“I am shocked, you see I am baffled when you hear all these things that he has done – I am scared. As a mother, when you hear these things, you honestly do not know what to say.”

The video below is the live stream of the court proceedings: