Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester’s legal representative, Tshireledzo Ndou says they are considering challenging the procedure followed during Bester’s re-arrest and deportation from Tanzania.

Last Friday, the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein briefly heard Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court application to have her arrest in Tanzania declared unlawful, before postponing the matter to Thursday.

She wants the court to declare her arrest and what her application referred to as “abduction” in Tanzania and her return to South Africa as wrong and unlawful.

Bester’s lawyer Ndou explains, “We might be considering going through the same route, but there’s just a few aspects that we want to canvas with the client before that decision is taken as final. So that matter as much as we have not taken action yet, but it’s not off the table. It’s still something that we are discussing with the client and amongst us as a team.”