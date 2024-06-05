Bester says his confidentiality was compromised, case postponed

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The case involving convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and eight others has been postponed to July 24 for another pre-trial hearing by the High Court in the Free State.

Bester’s co-accused face charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody, and defeating the ends of justice, among others.

Bester faces a charge of escaping from prison.

During the court proceedings earlier today, his legal representative Mohamed Seedat withdrew from the case citing difficulties in consulting with Bester.

Seedat admitted that the financial burden is too costly.

Bester has also informed the court of his challenges with his legal representative on the matter.

The convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester has made an impassioned plea for the public to sign a petition for the death sentence to be imposed on him. He told the court that he is treated unhumanly and he feels that there is a Thabo Bester Act. #sabcnews #sabcFS pic.twitter.com/y4J3svl9mZ — Masiteng Makgala (@masitengmakgala) June 5, 2024

