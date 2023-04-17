The Thabo Bester saga does not bode well for public confidence in South Africa’s criminal justice system. This is according to at least one security and policing analyst, as well as members of Parliament’s Justice and Correctional Services Portfolio Committee.

Bester’s activities behind bars, the staging of his death, his escape, and how he managed to evade authorities since May last year have led the public to question the capabilities of the State.

While this was not the first time a prisoner managed to escape from a correctional facility in the country, the slow pace at which authorities moved to deal with the matter has raised many questions.

Dr Simon Howell of the University of Cape Town’s Centre for Criminology says this case illustrates the continued failure of the justice system, and the police mechanisms in South Africa.

“The Thabo Bester case also illustrates that the correction centres themselves may not be particularly safe and this can of course cause damage to people and make them feel scared that people may escape in the future. The case illustrates the way in which the correction centres are being poorly managed in many cases, offenders are not really secure, kept in secure facilities, and this of course has an impact on the mental and physical safety of the people who have been victim of the offences,” says Dr Simon Howell, from UCT Centre for Criminology.

When meeting with the Justice and Correctional Services, and Police Ministers, during a portfolio meeting in Parliament, MPs said of bigger concern, was that Bester’s victims were not informed of his escape.

“The South African public, citizens who live in this country are entitled because your job is to make sure they are safe, that’s your job and you allow a serial rapist and murderer to run around, doing as he pleases while you know that’s the case, and you don’t inform the citizens. It’s an absolute disgrace that the victims of this man were not warned, were not prepared, and were not protected. It’s a disgrace, it’s no way to treat people you should hang your head in shame,” says DA MP Adv Glynnis Breytenbach.

The chairperson of the sub-committee on correctional services says Parliament takes this matter very seriously.

“This is a well-planned, coordinated and managed walkout from lawful custody by a serial rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester. In our view this represents a culmination of the rot that seems to have taken place for long periods in this Mangaung Correctional Centre. It points towards dysfunctionality and bigger problems. This is not a mere smart and daring escape that you would have observed and witnessed before in Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre. We are going to have to take this into account when the committee meets to consider all evidence presented to it, as we produce the report and make recommendations to the National Assembly. It’s clear in our view that there must be consequences,” says Qubudile Dyantyi, ANC MP.

Dyantyi says they have to find a way to get to the bottom of this matter. He added that this could be just a tip of the iceberg.