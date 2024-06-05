Bester makes impassioned plea for a petition for death sentence

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester has made an impassioned plea for the public to sign a petition for the death sentence to be imposed on him. This is to demonstrate his conviction that his co-accused are not part of his escape plot.

Bester told the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein that there is a statement in the docket that suggests that he mentions a former president as having ordered his escape. He appeared alongside eight other accused for pre-trial hearings in his prison escape saga.

In his emotional address to the court, Bester says he feels there’s a special law used specifically against him, that hinders his access to defence. Bester claims that he’s being treated unfairly as if he is the most dangerous man in prison.

He pointed a finger at high profile authorities for his alleged ill-treatment in prison. He also complained that his mental health is compromised due to the 15 months that he has been in isolation.

“I also believe that the so-called political swing behind this weight that’s tried to deprive me of any right to be able to have a fair defence in this matter is crucial. Your honour, I shy away not from the fact that there a statement that is being produced by the investigating officer who apparently committed suicide that says that I have said that the former president is the one who orchestrated this escape.”

Bester went on to read through the notebook he came to court with, indicating how he has suffered at the hands of Correctional Services.

“I do understand that I do have the right to speak, so I would like to address the court on the basis of the charges involved. So many high profile people that the minister and a national commissioner of the correctional services have deprived me; from every single privilege that exist. I am under section 29 of the apartheid government that is how I am treated. I am treated with two hours of family visits a day and 30 minutes, I am given one consultation or two if I am lucky.”

The case involving murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, and eight others, has been postponed to the 24th of July for another pre-trial hearing. pic.twitter.com/hBQVlWbLZR — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 5, 2024

Bester alleges that there’s a political vendetta against him, that is affecting his co-accused.

“I feel that it is unfair for these people that are sitting here as my so called co-accused to be in court when I know very well, they have nothing to do with this. When I know very well that they were not present, any of this issues that…The people that are being protected by the investigating team are very known. I have more than enough evidence to prove that this thing is much more than just an average people that are working at G4S that just decided one day to release me. It’s highly impossible for them to do that without political power.”

Bester is expected to have new legal representation in seven days. Legal analyst Thabo Molete weighed in.

“Just remember that Thabo Bester is the accused in this matter, and he has no authority to either dictate that the charges against his co-accused must be dropped. That determination has to be done by the presiding officer, so he does not have a leg to stand on, he does not have that authority. However, if he is of the view that he’s co-accused play the minimal role or it did not have anything to do with the case he must say so during trial,”

The court postponed the matter to also allow the other accused to raise funds for legal fees. Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s lawyer, Machini Motloung explains.

“Look among very many other aspects dealing with pre-trial financial instructions is but part of the entire process I think you appreciate the sentiments expressed in court for both accused number one and number eight that we are all systems go, all hands on deck ready for action and we’ve started the matter in control it to its or we will see it as we will see it to its logical conclusion.”

The nine accused are expected back in court on the 24 of July for yet another pre-trial hearing.

Video: Bester Case – Postponed to the 24th of July for Pre-trial hearing