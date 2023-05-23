Legal representative Kagisho Moruri, acting for Senohe Matsoara says it is not in the interest of justice that the accused be denied bail.

Matsoara is amongst five accused who are charged with aiding and abetting convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester to escape from prison in May last year.

Moruri has submitted that it is common cause that Matsoara will not endanger the public and that he is not a flight risk as he handed over his passport.

#ThaboBester Moruri: At no point did my client provide false information to police. He cooperated, he is not out on bail on a different charge, he is not on parole. He will not undermine the justice system.#sabcnews — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 23, 2023

#ThaboBester Moruri: It is not in dispute my client is still waiting for his pension payout. The applicant would need to attend to these issues. He also has a CCMA case, it would be in best interest of justice he be released on bail.#sabcnews — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 23, 2023

#ThaboBester Moruri: Even though the investigating officer said my client doesn’t have a passport we showed you he has one

He tendered his passport and is an honest man so we can’t say he is a flight risk.#sabcnews — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) May 23, 2023

Earlier, legal expert, Adv. Thabo Molete said the accused are likely to succeed in their bail application. Molete claimed the defence has to convince the state that the accused will not avoid trial.

“Today, we are reaching the rubicon, the point of no return. The attorneys for the applicants are gonna (going to) fight with everything that they have to demonstrate to the court that their clients are suitable candidates to be eligible for bail. That it will be in the interest of justice that their clients are going to come back to stand trial. And that they won’t intervene.”

VIDEO: Adv. Molete is being interviewed:



Reporting by Aphumelele Mdlalane and Ishmael Modiba.