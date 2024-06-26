Bernard Parker undecided whether he will play or coach next season

Reading Time: 2 minutes

TS Galaxy veteran Bernard Parker is still undecided whether he will continue playing next season or venture into a new role as a coach.

His fate will be decided by the team owner Tim Sukazi when they meet shortly.

His team TS Galaxy has offered him a coaching role in the DsTV Diski Challenge reserve league.

The 38-year-old has played more than 500 professional matches for club and country since his debut for Thanda Royal Zulu in 2004.

“TS Galaxy does not have a DDC coach, our head coach has recommended me and Vuyo merely to be part of the DDC team and the Chairman is delighted and if he gives us the go-ahead if we want to pursue it.”

But the former Thanda Royal Zulu, Red Star Belgrade in Serbia, FC Twente in Holland, and Kaizer Chiefs soccer player still has to meet with the Chairman Tim Sukazi to discuss his future.

“For me I need to see the chairman. He said he will see me last week hopefully this week or sometime next week before the end of the month he said I still have a role to play. I am strong and I still have the legs and the knowledge to impart to young players. I am strong to give anything in any capacity at TS Galaxy”

TS Galaxy enjoyed arguably their best season ever since they bought their way into the elite league in 2020, after acquiring a status from Highlands Park.

They finished sixth on the log.

Parker is hoping for a major improvement next season.

“We finished sixth last season which was the highest position we finished in the history of PSL and the most points as well history was made and records were broken.”

The Rockets also reached the Carling Knockout Cup final but unfortunately lost to Stellenbosch.

Parker is hoping they will win at least one trophy next season.

“We came close to cup glory which we lost to Stellenbosch this time we are into top eight and at least we will compete on four trophies it will be a plus if we grab at least one trophy”

We are grateful for the unwavering support and tireless efforts that made this season unforgettable. Thank you, everyone, and see you again in preseason! ❤️🚀@aQuelle @aQuelleViV#Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG pic.twitter.com/ZVFwIuTV92 — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) June 2, 2024