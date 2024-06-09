Beresnev leads Comrades Marathon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A runner from Russia, Aleksai Beresnev, is currently leading the men’s race in the 2024 Comrades Marathon after past Drummond.

Beresnev took the lead after passing the halfway mark at Drummond, with about 30 kilometres to go. Chasing Beresnev are Tete Dijana, Edward Mothibi, and Bongmusa Mthembu.

Among the international runners to watch are last year’s second-placed Piet Wiersma from the Netherlands and Aleksai Beresnev from Russia.

In the women’s race, Gerda Steyn was still in the lead after passing the halfway mark at Drummond.

She is being chased by Loveness Madziva from Zimbabwe and Carla Molinaro.

Meanwhile, a top contender, Mncedisi Mkhize, who finished in the top ten in 2006, 2007 and 2008 has pulled out in Pinetown after a hamstring injury.

Mkhize says, “I didn’t continue to run the Marathon as I would damage my muscle and I feel bad as all my fans were looking or waiting for me and I have disappointed them. Yes, I will come next year but everybody and my family think they give up on me…”