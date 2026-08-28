Bereng’s family want Bester, Magudumana in-person court appearance

The family of the late Katlego Bereng whose charred remains were used as a decoy, in the 2022 Thabo Bester prison escape, have called for Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana to appear in person in court.

This after the pair appeared virtually from the eBongweni Super Maximum prison in KwaZulu Natal and Bizzah Makhathe Correctional Centre in Kroonstad, respectively.

EXCLUSIVE] Monica Matsie, mother of Katlego Bereng, whose body was found in Thabo Bester’s prison cell, says she feels forgotten, still waiting for justice as she shares her pain and unanswered questions. pic.twitter.com/3bNooGcQRd — SABC News (@SABCNews) September 14, 2025

The matter has been postponed to 19 of April until 18 June, 2027 for the plea and trial of all accused. However, the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein will sit for a separate pre-trial hearing to address their interlocutory matters involving Bester and Magudumana.

It has been confirmed that the pair will appear in person when they next appear in court.

“As Katlego’s mother, this issue of them appearing virtually does not sit well with me. Why do I say so? Because since this case started, I have not seen any progress. The people who have done this, why do they not come to court and answer for themselves? Why do we have to see them on the screens?” says the mother of the late Bereng, Monica Matsie.

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