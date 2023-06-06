Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has joined Al Ittihad, the Saudi Arabian side said on Tuesday, following the French striker’s exit from Real Madrid as a free agent in the close season. According to media reports, the deal is estimated to be worth more than $106.89 million.

Benzema said farewell to Real Madrid in a small, private ceremony closed to fans and media on Tuesday following a trophy-laden 14-year stay with the LaLiga club.

There were no tears in a ceremony that lasted less than 20 minutes and in which only players, family and close friends were allowed to attend. Benzema said it was a sad day for him but he wanted to keep making history in a different club.