Three hundred and sixty two households that are beneficiaries of the Skeerpoort Land Claims want the committee overseeing their more than 50 farming plots to step down. This follows allegations that Khutso Naketsi Communal Property Association Committee has embezzled over R26 million in the past five years. The beneficiaries marched to the offices of the committee in Skeerpoort near Hartebeespoort to seek answers.

Sinah Modise,115-years-old, was born on this particular farming plot. Despite her parents having worked on the land for decades, she and her family were evicted. She described the circumstances of living on this farm.

“My son was not permitted to attend school as he would be expected to herd cattle. We were kicked out when he refused,” says Modise.

The families attained 55 farms through the Extension of Security of Tenure Act in the 1990s. They want the committee heading up the Communal Property Association to be sacked for allegedly allocating CPA funds worth over R26 million to themselves.

“We want to achieve the goals of removing this office out of office so that a new committee that’s got brains, think for the people can get into that office and work for these poor people of Skeerport,” says another beneficiary, Douglas Ncube.

“We are crying, we need our money. We’ve been attending meetings for too long but they’re doing nothing,” says another beneficiary.

“My mother was born here, it’s our grandfather’s land those who fought the World War 2,” another beneficiary explains.

The Committee appointed to oversee the Khutso Naketsi Communal Property Association could not be reached for comment.