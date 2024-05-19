BELA Bill will create conductive learning environments: Activitst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta says the newly passed Basic Education Laws Bill will contribute to a conducive learning environment in schools.

He was reacting to the National Assembly passing of the bill as well as the National Council of Provinces with some changes directed back to the Basic Education Committee.

The bill sparked outrage with some political parties as well as civil society activists opposing elements of it, including issues around language policy in schools.

Makaneta says he welcomes the fact that the bill is well on its way to becoming law.

“As activists in the terrain of basic education, we really welcome the developments from the National Assembly and we think that the changes in our education laws will definitely go a long way to make sure that (we create) a conducive environment for learning and teaching – it is created for the general wellbeing of all our learners throughout the country. The Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill touches on a number of issues which are very central to the development of learners and teachers within the terrain of basic education.”

