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Beitbridge truck congestion eases after SA-Zimbabwe talks

The Beitbridge Port of Entry.
  • The Beitbridge Port of Entry in Limpopo.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@TheBMA_SA
SABC

The Border Management Authority (BMA) says traffic congestion outside the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina has started to ease following engagements between them and Zimbabwean border officials.

A backlog of trucks saw congestion stretch for about 20 kilometres outside the port of entry earlier this week. The BMA attributed the long traffic to slow processing times and limited parking capacity on the Zimbabwean side.

The queue has now been reduced to about eight kilometres.

BMA Port Commander at Beitbridge, Ntakuseni Lambani, says bilateral engagements have improved movement along the N1 corridor.

“What we have done is that we have engaged our counterparts in Zimbabwe to come on board and have a common solution. It assisted us in unblocking congestion over the weekend. From that meeting we started seeing improved processes in trucks from our side to Zimbabwe as well.  The issue was that they were not having enough space to take what we are feeding them in Zimbabwe. After we had our meetings, they went back to improve their processes.”

VIDEO | Truck drivers who were struck on the queue expressed their frustration:

-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana 

 

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