The state of the Beitbridge border fence between South Africa and Zimbabwe is a major concern for authorities ahead of the Easter holidays.

The R37 million fence was constructed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Department of Public Works and a Special Tribunal are both looking to recoup money paid to the companies for constructing a poor-quality fence.

Public Works Minister Sihle Zikalala says that they are working on the issue.

Zikalala has conducted an inspection on the borderline.

“We are very concerned but we knew that this was the situation when we took over and this was one of the issues reported to us. This should not have happened at all, the project was not properly conceptualised. According to the report, even the procurement process didn’t go well.”