More than 45 000 people travelling between South Africa and Zimbabwe have been processed at the Beitbridge Border Post in Musina, Limpopo, during the Easter holidays.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato, says undocumented foreign nationals have been arrested and deported.

The BMA has been created to improve the situation at the country’s borders. Though it was appointed last year and incubated in the Department of Home Affairs, it was officially launched at the beginning of this month.

Masiapato has visited the border post to monitor its operations.

“We have counted about 5 000 that have already returned. At the same time, we have already deployed members of the border guards together with the Sand Force outside the port to be able to monitor the vulnerable areas where we know people always come in illegally.”

Masiapato says 50 people who were trying to come into the country illegally had been arrested by yesterday.

