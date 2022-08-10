ActionSA’s national chair Michael Beaumont has dismissed reports that the party is in crisis in the KwaZulu-Natal province. This follows a string of resignations and the subsequent dissolution of the provincial executive committee in a space of 24 hours.

Acting eThekwini chair Busisiwe Ntshingila, uMgungundlovu regional chair Mohammed Khan and party’s women’s forum chairperson Monica Mgaga all resigned on Tuesday.

Beaumont says there is a deliberate attempt to weaken the party’s structures following their good showing at the 2021 local elections.

“The origin of these resignations actually took place in a colleague of this individual in the PEC who was found to be trading financial benefit from protecting the ANC in municipalities in KZN. From an ActionSA standpoint that is unforgivable. That individual was removed from the organisation within 24 hours of learning of that event and it looks like these individuals since that moment had been involved in a conspiracy to try and damage the image of ActionSA and do so through one resignation after the next to kind of slow bleed the organisation.”