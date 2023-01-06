The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has urged beachgoers and anglers to be cautious in light of Friday’s peak full moon spring tide.

The NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the spring tide is higher and lower than normal. Spring tides occur when the moon is at a full or new phase, which is when the sun, moon and earth are in alignment.

Lambinon says some places could have strong rip currents.

“Caution is advised for today, over this weekend and for the first few days of next week. Rip currents can be strong in places during a spring tide. We are appealing to coastal bathers and shoreline anglers to be cautious and bathers should only swim at beaches protected by lifeguards” urged Lambinon.

The peak of the full moon Spring tide is today, Friday, 6th of January – a full moon micro moon.

Caution is advised for today, over this weekend and for the first few days of next week. 🧵(1/3) pic.twitter.com/zuYsi2OUHk — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) January 6, 2023

This holiday season has been extremely busy for our NSRI crews, Lifeguards, and emergency services keeping our beaches safe. This video shows a man being rescued by our Gordons Bay volunteers when he was pulled out to sea in a rip current at Strand beach on the 1 January 2023. pic.twitter.com/xFM6iJjLdj — National Sea Rescue Institute (@NSRI) January 5, 2023