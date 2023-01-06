The City of Cape Town says since the launch of its Identikidz beach programme in December almost 400 children were safely returned to their homes.

The city’s Member of the Mayoral Community for Services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, says last weekend over 240 children were reunited with their families as a result of the safety programme.

Van der Ross says 13 lost children have been put in the care of the provincial Social Development Department.

“Feedback from our project coordinators was that most of the children who were separated from their families this past weekend were not tagged, which made it even more difficult to find their caregivers. We’ve also had some issues at some beaches where parents refused to participate in the project. I can’t understand it, we are providing a service that offers peace of mind, especially on our busy beach days,” says Van der Ross.

Identikidz helps reunite nearly 400 children. The programme, implemented by the City’s Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department has tagged more than 90 000 children at participating beaches since its launch in December. See: https://t.co/LEW5v1YJYs#CTNews pic.twitter.com/ty2J6JpdZ2 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 5, 2023