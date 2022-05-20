President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the Black Business Council (BBC) to join hands with the government in making sure there is maximum transformation in the business sector of South Africa.

He says it’s worrying that some businesses, 28 years after democracy, are not clued up about how the country’s economy works.

Ramaphosa says it will take a concerted effort by both black businesses and government to achieve this phenomenon of an inclusive economy.

The President delivered a keynote address at the Black Business Council Dinner in Midrand, north of Johannesburg on Thursday night: “In your various articulations as you have demonstrated that you do indeed understand our economy. And also how it should be transformed. In the end the BBC is much more than just the voice of black business, it is a voice of a nation that continues to want to free itself from the bondage of discrimination.”