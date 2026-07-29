BBBEE report shows an improvement in transformation compliance

The latest Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) report that’s been released by the BBBEE Commission shows an improvement in transformation compliance between 2013 to 2023, but progress is currently stagnant with a marginal decline in some areas.

Assessment in the decade-long period shows that ownership among participating enterprises increased from 50-percent to 86-percent enterprise and supplier development rose from 19-percent to 66-percent.

The data was drawn from the scorecard of 28 000 BBBEE certificates of private and public entities.

“We know that some BEE certificates don’t reflect the reality so there are some ethical issues around the measurement of BEE and the practices of the verification industry that we rely on data. Even though there are positive improvements no sector has met its targets in full and when you compare sector by sector it’s really a game of fine margins. The evidence is neither cause for celebration but also not cause for abandoning the project,” BBBEE Commissioner Tshediso Matona explains.

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