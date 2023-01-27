Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry will not start in Saturday’s Bundesliga match against in-form Eintracht Frankfurt, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Friday, capping a turbulent few days for the Germany winger.

Gnabry has been out of form for the past few weeks and a short trip to Paris’ Fashion show last week after their 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig did little to improve his status in the team.

Several pictures of him dressed in expensive fashion brands posted on social media infuriated club bosses. Gnabry did earn a starting spot in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Cologne but he was taken off at halftime, with Nagelsmann saying he would instead start Kingsley Coman on Saturday.

Bayern, top of the table on 36 points, have yet to win a league game this year, while fellow Champions League club Eintracht’s good form has carried them up to fourth place, five points off Bayern.

“The atmosphere is as it is at Bayern when you don’t win. No one is terribly sad nor is there any euphoria. A flow is developed subconsciously, it is developed when you have it over 90 minutes and not consciously thinking about how you can start a game well.” said Nagelsmann