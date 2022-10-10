The High Court in Pretoria on Monday stood down the case to challenge the Balobedu Royal Council’s selection of Prince Lekukela Modjadji as king.

The case was lodged by former African National Congress Chief Whip, Mathole Motshekga, who’s Masalanabo’s foster parent and adviser. The matter was held in camera.

The dispute over who should take the reigns of the Balobedu tribe between Princess Masalanabo and her brother, Prince Lekukela Modjadji, looks to be far from over. Princess Masalanabo and her backers took the Modjadji Royal Council to court after it appointed Lekukela Modjadji as king of Balobedu.

A traditional installation ceremony was held two weeks ago.

The Motshekgas want Princess Masalanabo to succeed her late mother, Queen Makobo Modjadji the sixth as Queen in April next year, when she turns 18. The Modjadji Royal Council, under the leadership of the regent Mpapatla Modjadji, has installed Prince Lekukela in a traditional ceremony at the royal palace Ketlhakoni.

The Motshekga’s had lodged an urgent application to stop the traditional installation but was dismissed.

The community members in Bolobedu outside Tzaneen have expressed their mixed reactions around the matter…

Masalanabo’s foster parent Mathole Motshekga has expressed happiness on how the matter is unfolding in court.

“What they did was just laughable and a waste of time it was just propaganda. We are happy that our council was able to convince the court that we need a postponement so that the real issues can be ventilated.”

Modjadji royal council spokesperson Ronnie Moroatshehla says Motshekga shouldn’t be involved in the matter as he doesn’t belong to the family.

“For him to keep on telling the world and yourself that, it was a waste of time when he is actually a persona non-grata in the matter, they told him that he has got no leg standing on the matter of the child.”

The court battle seems to be far from over. Motshega’s legal representative Advocate Ngoako Morobeni says they have applied for an application to seek postponement, which the application will be heard on Friday and later arguments on who is the rightful heir.

“We have applied for a postponement from the bar and will be filing an application for postponement on Wednesday which will be heard on Friday will be hearing the application for postponement.”

Princess Masalanabo was tipped to take over as Queen Modjadji the 7th when she turns eighteen in April next year. But the Royal Council remains adamant that Lekukela is the rightful candidate to ascend the throne.

