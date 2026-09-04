Battle for Balobedu throne continues in Pretoria High Court

The legal battle for the Balobedu throne will resume at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.

The Modjadji Royal family brought the application, seeking to overturn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Masalanabo Modjadji as Queen of the Balobedu people.

Some members of the royal family want Queen Masalanabo Modjadji the seventh’s brother, Prince Lekukela Modjadji, to be King.

One of the submissions made to the court on Thursday was that the Queen did not undergo initiation in accordance with the Balobedu customs.

However, her Legal Counsel, Advocate Lerato Phasha, submitted an affidavit to dispute the allegation.

“I mentioned that I underwent initiation under the guidance of Mrs Johanna Mokhadi, Nemokoto, Hamashau. Mme Johanna Mokhadi was the person in charge of the initiation I attended. The preparation, handing over, and guardianship for my initiation were done by Miss Julia Mabale,” adds Phasha.

VIDEO | Royal family wants the queen’s brother recognised as Balobedu monarch