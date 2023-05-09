The leader of United Democratic Movement (UDM) Bantu Holomisa says NPA head Advocate Shamila Batohi is incompetent and must go.

The party has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting for a commission of inquiry into Batohi’s fitness to hold office to be set up.

It says Batohi has failed to execute her duties and responsibilities, particularly with regards to prosecuting culprits named in the findings of the Zondo Commission. This comes after the NPA’s failure to prosecute its first state capture case last month, leading to an acquittal and the failed bid to extradite alleged state capture kingpins, Rajesh and Atul Gupta, from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Holomisa explains, “We want an inquiry which would prove that indeed they are performing above 90 percent, so I’m not interested in spinning, we want to see results. What happened to the which were referred to them by the Zondo Commission. The commission was almost two years ago now and they have been following the Zondo Commission hearings from the start, what have they been doing all along.

Holomisa’s full interview on SAfm’s Beyond the Headline below: