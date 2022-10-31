The Basic Education Department says it has met with stakeholders in preparation for this year’s final matric examinations which will officially start today with English Paper One. This is despite teacher union SADTU’s concerns that Eskom’s rolling blackouts will affect the learners’ ability to adequately prepare for the important examinations.

Close to 754 000 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates have registered for matric examinations which start across the country on Monday.

This year also marks the fifth cohort the South African Sign Language Home Language (SASLHL) examinations included in the writing of matric exams.

However, there are already concerns about possible disruption of exams due to the continuous Eskom power blackouts.

Rolling blackouts

Eskom has announced the return of Stage 2 rolling blackouts from Monday morning.

This announcement follows the suspension of rolling power cuts this weekend.

Meanwhile, teachers, parents and pupils dread power outages and interruptions, and possible re-writes.

The Minister says contingency measures have been put in place, including generators.

“We will work around load shedding, that is what we have been saying. To get communication from Eskom. It’s us working around load shedding so in some instances, the paper will be written earlier to make sure by the time there’s load shedding, learners would have written,” says Motshekga.

The National Senior Certificate exams will start with English Home Language, First Additional Language and Second Additional Language.

A total of 124 papers will be written.

Provincial Education MEC David Maynier has wished all matrics well.

“The pandemic caused so much disruption and anxiety, which has made an already stressful exam even more challenging. We know how hard you have worked to get to this point, with the help of your teachers. You are nearly over the finish line, so don’t give up now. Do your very best, not for your teachers or your parents or the province, but for yourself,” adds Maynier.

