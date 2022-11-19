An education psychologist says the suggestion by the Department of Basic Education to have unisex toilets was aimed at fostering inclusion in schools. This is after a public uproar over the proposal, prompting the department to clarify that the issue of gender neutral bathrooms was based on a draft discussion document.

Professor Anthony Brown says the matter should be looked at from a broader constitutional perspective which provides for all types of children.

“These guidelines aim to ensure that we widen inclusion. Now, if we have to narrow this discussion to issues of unisex bathrooms- we actually miss the point. These guidelines, under no intention, insist that single-gender bathrooms should be abolished – it is requesting that there should be additional bathrooms catering for learners with transgender identities, and gender non-conforming identities,” says Brown.

In a media statement released this week, Basic Education said the media had been blowing out of proportion a document which is currently under consultation dealing with questions regarding the inclusion of sexually and gender diverse children pertaining to school admission, curriculum, co-curricular programmes, uniforms, and facilities.

“This is a matter blown out of proportion, which may have arisen from the consultations that are currently underway on the Guidelines for the Socio-educational Inclusion of Diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) in Schools. The narrow focus on “unisex toilets” is unfortunate as it misses the bigger debate on the elimination of gender discrimination in all spheres of society and specifically creating a socially conducive and welcoming environment in schools,” read the statement from the Department.

The Department said petitions which have been conducted by some political parties are premature as a formal public engagement process will take place once the current phase of consultations is concluded. The guidelines are said to be under consultation and will be published in 2023.

Consultations on the protocol for the elimination of unfair discrimination in schools and the guidelines for the socio-educational inclusion of diverse sexual orientation, gender identity, expression and sex characteristics in schools are still underway in the North West. pic.twitter.com/b3uMEPyVjn — Dep. Basic Education (@DBE_SA) November 16, 2022