The Department of Basic Education says it is investigating the origins of the leak of the Mathematics Paper Two exam.

The paper was allegedly leaked in the early hours of Monday morning before Grade 12 learners could sit for the exam. It is understood that the leaked material was shared on electronic messaging platforms by learners in Gauteng and Limpopo.

Basic Education Department Spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, says it is unclear which province the paper leaked from.

“It looks like someone had a hardcopy and took images, very clear images and it was then shared from there, other people received via Whatsapp and it was shared amongst learners who are in Gauteng and it is clear that the other learners were in Limpopo. This does not mean though it leaked from Limpopo or from Gauteng, that is what we are trying to establish,” says Mhlanga.

We are very disappointed that the Mathematics Paper II has leaked. We are still investigating the origins of the leak and want to assure the public that the perpetrators of this act will dealt with harshly @DBE_SA @ElijahMhlanga @GovernmentZA @NationalCoGTA @GCISMedia #MathsLeak pic.twitter.com/UVlT0BirY6 — Dr Reginah Mhaule (@ReginahMhaule) November 16, 2020

The department says preliminary investigations show that the leak was confined to the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces however investigations will continue to identify other areas where the exam paper could have been leaked.

The department has verified the leaked paper as the exact paper written by matriculants at 09:00 on Monday. A few learners have been identified and the department says it will enlist the assistance of law enforcement to deal with the issue further.

It urged anyone with information pertaining to the leak to contact the department.

