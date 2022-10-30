Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, says although this year has been challenging for the education sector, her department is fully prepared to deliver the National Senior Certificate Examinations which will officially start on Monday.

Addressing the media in Pretoria on Sunday, she says learners and educators had to re-adjust from the COVID-19 environment of wearing masks to a normal way after two years of the pandemic.

A total of 753 964 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates are registered for the upcoming matric examinations scheduled to officially commence on Monday across the country.

However, some practical examinations have already been written.

A total of 6 307 public schools and 578 independent centres will be used as exam venues.

This year also marks the fifth cohort of the South African Sign Language Home Language examinations included in the writing of matric exams.

However, there are already concerns about the possible disruptions of exams due to the continuous Eskom power blackouts.

Western Cape Minister’s message to matric learners

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier has sent a message of encouragement to all matrics who will be writing their final National Senior Certificate exams.

“The pandemic caused so much disruption and anxiety, which has made an already stressful exam even more challenging. We know how hard you have worked to get to this point, with the help of your teachers. You are nearly over the finish line, so don’t give up now. Do your very best, not for your teachers or your parents or the province, but for yourself.”

Additional reporting by Lynne Arendse