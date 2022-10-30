The Basic Education Department says it has met with stakeholders in preparation for this year’s final matric examinations which will officially start on Monday.

This is despite teacher union SADTU’s concerns that Eskom’s rolling blackouts will affect the learners’ ability to adequately prepare for the important examinations.

The department says 753 964 full-time and 167 915 part-time candidates are registered.

It says a small number of matriculants have already started examinations in practical subjects.

The department’s Director-General Mweli Mathanzima briefed the media in Pretoria, “We have met with provinces on Thursday, to do our final assessment, because exams will begin tomorrow. Close to 900 000, if you include part-time candidates, will be sitting for exams.”

“So, we met with provinces on Friday. We’ve met with all five teacher unions and we’ve also met the Association of School Governing bodies after that. The last group that we met yesterday, was the professional bodies in the Basic Education sector.”

Education Dept is prepared

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, says although this year has been challenging for the education sector, her department is fully prepared to deliver the National Senior Certificate Examinations which will officially start on Monday.

She says learners and educators had to re-adjust from the COVID-19 environment of wearing masks to a normal way after two years of the pandemic.

Below is the live stream of the press briefing on the department’s readiness:

A total of 6 307 public schools and 578 independent centres will be used as exam venues.

This year also marks the fifth cohort of the South African Sign Language Home Language examinations included in the writing of matric exams.

Western Cape Minister’s message to matric learners

Western Cape Education Minister David Maynier has sent a message of encouragement to all matrics who will be writing their final National Senior Certificate exams.

“The pandemic caused so much disruption and anxiety, which has made an already stressful exam even more challenging. We know how hard you have worked to get to this point, with the help of your teachers. You are nearly over the finish line, so don’t give up now. Do your very best, not for your teachers or your parents or the province, but for yourself.”

Additional reporting by Lynne Arendse