The Department of Basic Education says that it is ready for the start of the new academic year. This as Gauteng province has had complaints of some learners not being allocated space for grades one and eight.

Inland schools will reopen tomorrow, following the end of year break. Basic Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says all is in order and said that admission problems are mostly in urban areas.

“We’re ready for tomorrow, it helps that we’re taking them by batches, so we don’t have to look across the country- but focus on a few provinces and our check system indicates that we’re indeed ready”.

“The problem is in the cities and towns, that’s where people are moving to, so there’s always a huge competition for space there, but in the majority of our schools in all provinces there’s no problem with admissions. We opened the process in April by September, people know exactly where their children will be going to”.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department says it is ready for the 2023 school year. Teachers and other staff will return to work on Monday to finalise timetabling schedules, class lists and curriculum plans for the weeks ahead. Learners will return on Wednesday.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says, “We are ready to welcome back our teachers, staff and learners and we’ve prepared well for the start of the new school year with the aim to ensure that teaching and learning begins from day one”.

“Our focus will continue to be on recovering the learning losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the improvement of quality education for every learner in every school in the province. We acknowledge that the recovery period will take some time, but we are certainly working hard to ensure gains in each grade”.