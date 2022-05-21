The Basic Education Department has invited public comment after it gazetted a specialist subject curriculum, which will see learners enrolling for subjects like Agriculture and Maritime Studies.

Dr Moses Simelane, the Department’s Chief Director for curriculum, says the change has been six years in the making.

Simelane says that the department wants to lend a hand in plans to have the country produce qualified artisans.

“We, therefore, started a process of diversifying our curriculum offerings, so that we spread and provide options to our learners. To offer different learning pathways, starting from the level of Grade10, up to Grade 12. That is when we then introduced the three-stream model, which is adding to the academic learning pathway, the vocational pathway, as well as the occupational pathway,” says Simelane.

New gazetted Basic Education curriculum: Dr Moses Simelane