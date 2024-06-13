Baroka FC still confident about promotion despite winless matches

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Baroka FC Chairman Khurishi Mphahlele believes his side is still in the race for promotion despite failing to win any of their three matches played so far.

The Limpopo-based club played a 1-1 draw with University of Pretoria FC in their third encounter of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) promotional relegation playoffs.

The game was played at Global Stadium in Lebowakgomo in Limpopo yesterday.

Mphahlele says he does not regret not making changes in the technical team during the playoffs.

He suspended coach, Dan Malesela and roped in Morgan Mammila to take over at the beginning of the playoffs.

Baroka are playing to return to the elite league, however, they squandered an opportunity to remain in the race due to a lack of proper finishing.

Their chance of winning promotion is slim, but not impossible.

Mphahlele says the battle for a spot in the flight league is not over yet, as all three teams may still finish the playoffs with five points.

He says, “We still have got something to play and then the one that is going to win this mini-league will go to five points and if we got five points we are still in.”

Baroka Coach, Morgan Mammila shares the same sentiment with Mphahlele, saying he will only give up after the outcome of University of Pretoria and Richards Bay game on Saturday.

Mammila says, “I’m not giving up I will only give up on Saturday around 17: 30 if I have to, but I don’t think, so God must just do justice to football we need to believe that five is possible.”

University of Pretoria Coach, Tlisani Motaung is confident that they will defeat DSTV premiership side, Richard Bay on Saturday to gain promotion.

Motaung says, “We have to learn from Cape Town Spurs, they got in through playoffs as well so we really have to borrow from them. We believe that we can do it, we have to fight, and we have to make sure that we go in and get results in our next match at home.”

Baroka has only one game remaining in the playoffs with two points, sitting in the last position of the mini-log.