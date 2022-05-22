Baroka FC have been relegated to the Glad Africa Championship after a 1-nil loss to Maritzburg United at the wet Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

The Polokwane-based side finished bottom of the log with 25 points this season, after just six wins.

Baroka returns to the national first division after gaining promotion to top flight football six seasons ago.

Meanwhile, Swallows FC will play in the promotion play-off’s after finishing second from the bottom.

Swallows conceded a goal five minutes to go in play to a 2-all draw against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Very little separated the teams at the bottom half of the DSTV Premiership.

Any of the bottom four sides could have been relegated to the National First Division. Maritzburg United, TS Galaxy, Swallows FC, and bottom of the log Baroka FC needed maximum points to ensure their survival in top flight football.