The UEFA Champions League resumes Tuesday evening with Barcelona looking to be aggressive in their approach against Inter Milan in a group C match.

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez says his side will impose their style in Milan in an effort to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat in their last match against Bayern Munich.

The Spanish giants found themselves in the Group of Death with Inter and Bayern.

Barcelona’s campaign started with a 5-1 home win against Viktoria Plzen, but they lost 2-0 in Munich. They were the better team, but fell to a clinical Bayern side.

Resuming their campaign after the international break, Hernandez says Barca will be hoping to continue as they did in Munich and get the result this time around.

“They are a strong opponent. I insist, we have perhaps the worst group in the champions league. Difficult opponent, very difficult but well, we arrive with good game dynamics, results… but it has to be demonstrated. We already forgave Bayern, tomorrow we will try to be more effective but show the same personality. Trying to match the game we played in Munich but with results.”

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzhagi has warned his team to be prepared to suffer against Barcelona.

The Italian side looks to end a run of poor results without several injured players. Inter have lost four of their last six games in all competitions and are placed third in group C of the Champions League. They are level on points with Barcelona.

“Barcelona is a very strong and complete team in all departments. Together with Bayern and Manchester City, they offer the best in European football. For us it must be an opportunity, we know the importance of the match. The group standings are open. We are in a very difficult group together with Barcelona and Bayern Munich but we are Inter and we will play with all our strength.”

Liverpool, who have been conceding too many goals in their matches this season, face Rangers FC.

Manager Jürgen Klopp says his players need to get back to basics to tighten the defence and return to winning ways.

“We conceded similar goals now, let me say it like this, where they go through the same gaps. The problem we have is a brave way of defending usually and when the timing in our defending isn’t perfect then we leave a gap open, that was always the case by the way, but because of the pressure we made on the boys on the ball, nobody really recognised it because we closed it with intensity.”

Liverpool is second in group A, while Rangers have lost both their games without scoring and sit bottom of the group.

