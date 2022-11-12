The Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley has arrived in South Africa to deliver the 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Durban International Convention Centre on Saturday afternoon.

The theme for her lecture is “Social Bonding and Decolonisation in the Context of the Climate Crisis: Perspectives from the Global South.”

She was given a tour of the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory by Foundation Chairperson Professor Njabulo Ndebele and Chief Executive Sello Hatang.

The Centre of Memory is where the archive of Madiba’s personal artefacts and writings is preserved and made publicly accessible.

This will be the first-ever Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture to be held in KwaZulu-Natal, in solidarity with the people of that province who experienced devastating floods earlier this year.

Mottley says, “Thank you to Prof Ndebele and Sello for this opportunity to experience some of the wonders at the Centre of Memory for Madiba. This is a surreal moment for me and will provide the greatest possible inspiration that I could want to be able to speak to South Africans in Durban. I hope to see many South Africans there because the message that I bring, really, is in the spirit of Madiba.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation will be hosting Mottley at Sanctuary Mandela, Madiba’s former 13th Avenue home which has been transformed into a bespoke accommodation and conferencing space.

The 20th Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture, delivered by Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, will take place at the Durban ICC on 12 November 2022. Catch 30th anniversary tribute of Sarafina! live on stage. Free tickets are available at Ticketpro https://t.co/I0JRdVpE2H pic.twitter.com/wOvQug0TKu — NelsonMandela (@NelsonMandela) November 11, 2022