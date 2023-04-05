Banyana Banyana continue to prepare for their away international friendly against Serbia on Monday, with one eye firmly on the FIFA Women’s World Cup in July.

Coach Desiree Ellis and her locally based players fly out on Thursday, only then will her full squad be together and the real work can begin.

According to Ellis, the 54th-ranked Banyana are using their match against Serbia as preparation for World Cup Group G opponents Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

“They have beaten Germany in a World Cup qualifier; they played Russia lost to them and beat them so what they bring is the physicality and technically. They are very good and upfront, they are very quick so to really test us it is important for us to be tested and also, we chose them in terms of what they offer.”

Meanwhile, Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says it’s time to shine on the field.

“When it is time for people to celebrate, you allow people to celebrate and when it is time to work, you work and that is how we work at the national team. I believe that if you are given an opportunity to shine, yes you have to shine but remain humble.”