Banyana Banyana will receive the biggest bonus pay-out in South African football history if they manage to win the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next month. The team will pocket a R9.2 million windfall if they win the tournament.

South African Football Association President Danny Jordaan says the bonus pool will be shared by the squad of 23.

“We are going to pay R9.2 million in bonuses for this team on the basis that they win the AFCON, if you look at the other cost in terms of our investment specifically for this AFCON is R10 million, they can have their calculators and see if they divide it by 23 players.”

Each player will receive R400 000 if they win, R55 000 if they reach the final, and R40 000 or R30 000 for finishing third or fourth.

Jordaan says this is the highest ever amount paid to any national team.

“This R10 million is the highest amount ever paid to any national team, men and women, so you have broken the barriers, the highest amount ever paid to the national team in the history of SA football. We want you to continue to break barriers in SA football.”