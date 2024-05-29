Banyana to play friendly ahead of WAFCON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Coach of the women’s senior national soccer team Desiree Ellis says her team will use the two friendly matches against Senegal to introduce new players to international football.

Banyana Banyana will play against Senegal away on Friday and again next week on Tuesday.

“I think it’s important it also gives an opportunity to give other players a chance because it’s almost the start of a new cycle getting ready for WAFCON and the World Cup qualifiers and have to prepare players and Senegal will be a good test very physical side and it will be a good test of players especially those coming back from an injury.”