The first group of Banyana Banyana players to arrive back in the country from the FIFA Women’s World Cup have called for the professionalisation of the women’s football in South Africa.

Three star players Thembi Kgatlana, Hilda Magaia, and Noko Matlou were the first to touch down at OR Tambo early on Tuesday evening after a successful tournament.

Banyana Banyana became the first South African senior team to reach the knock-out stages of World Cup.

Magaia, the two goal hero at the World Cup, speaks about her exploits at the tournament.

“All I could say is I got lifted up by my teammates, without my teammates I wouldn’t be able to score those goals. I wouldn’t be able to perform to the best of my ability, so they are the ones who picked me up all the time. As I have said it’s a proud moment, I mean it’s a dream come true for each and everyone of us, we went there knowing it’s not gonna be easy but we gave it our all”.

Many people have already joined the call for the professionalisation of women’s football in South Africa, including the custodians of football in the country SAFA.

SAFA Vice-President Linda Zwane says, “Of course we must not drop the ball, you know the 1996 story, but for now I think we have to go up and of course we are alive to the fact that there are many things that need to be done by SAFA and everybody involved in football, and one of the things that we said is that now we are planning to professionalise ladies football and that’s what needs to be done and we don’t have any excuse.”

VIDEO: First group of Banyana players arrive back home: