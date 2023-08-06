Banyana Banyana are out of the FIFA Women’s World Cup after going down two-nil to the number nine ranked Netherlands in Sydney, Australia.

This was South Africa’s first ever last-16 match at the World Cup.

Injuries cost Banyana Banyana two key players in the opening half.

First it was forward Jermaine Seoposenwe in the 30th minute, then ten minutes later it was defender Bambanani Mbane.

The Dutch took the lead in the opening ten minutes through Jill Roord with her fourth goal of the tournament.



The Netherlands keeper Daphne van Domselaar denied South Africa’s star player Thembi Kgatlana a chance to score on two occasions in the first half.

The Netherlands scored again in the 68th minute after Kylan Swart’s goalkeeping blunder. The Netherlands will play Spain in the quarter-finals on Friday.