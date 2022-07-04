Banyana Banyana and Nigeria will rekindle their rivalry in a Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Group C encounter in Morocco this evening.

The Nigerian Super Falcons are the defending champions having won the competition in 2018.

The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria will be eyeing a 10th title in this competition, while Banyana will be hoping to finally bring the cup to South Africa after five failed attempts.

They finished as runners-up in the last Edition in 2018. Banyana Coach Desiree Ellis says Nigeria are a superpower.

Ellis adds, “Look Nigeria are a top side they have proven it over many years the consistency when they come to this tournament. They are always a team to beat and it will be no different. They will come out guns blazing and play like true champions. They are but we have got to raise our levels, we have to make sure that we are better, we have got to make sure that we don’t concede because we are always going to create chances.”

VIDEO | Banyana gunning to win Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time: