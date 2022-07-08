Banyana Banyana continued their dream start to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco with a convincing 3-1 win over Burundi.

The Desiree Ellis-led side beat the defending champions, Nigeria’s Super Falcons, by two goals to one in Group C opener earlier this week.

The players of the South African women’s football team did not allow complacency to creep in following their surprise win over tournament favourites Nigeria.

Banyana now advance to the quarter-finals with a match to spare after collecting maximum points against Burundi.

Banyana Banyana through to the WAFCON quarterfinals after Burundi win https://t.co/mfZZy19VSw — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) July 7, 2022

Banyana had 16 shots on target opposed to Burundi’s two.

The South African team’s goals came from Thembi Kgatlana in the 20th minute, Amogelang Masego Motau in the 32nd minute and an early second half goal by Linda Motlhalo.