Banyana Banyana are determined to ensure that they reach the final of this year’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Coach Desiree Ellis says her players realise that they need to bring their A-game on Monday evening if they are to defeat Zambia.

The two southern African neighbours will meet in the first semi-final at 7pm.

The four semi-finalists have already booked themselves a place in next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup which Australia and New Zealand will co-host.

Banyana Banyana will make their second appearance at the global showpiece, while Zambia will make their debut.

Ellis says, “We know a lot of each other having played each other so many times. The game itself is a big game. It needs no motivation, the same as the first match, it needed no motivation – the players know, the team knows, the group knows the importance of the match. We know a lot about each other having played each other so many times. It doesn’t make the game easy.”

She adds: “It’s a big match, you know. There’s no second chances so we have to really bring our A-game. We have to make sure that we execute our plan. We always say if we don’t concede, we’ve always shown in the tournament that we can create, but we’ve got to become more clinical, we have to make sure we keep a clean sheet.”

Reporting by Vincent Sitsula