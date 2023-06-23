Banyana Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis, has named a 23-player final squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup that will be staged in Australia and New Zealand from the 20th of next month. A number of players who were at the 2019 tournament in France will represent the country for the second time at the global showpiece after they were selected as part of the final squad.

Others will be making their debut at a global showpiece.

Ellis named a preliminary squad of 36 players earlier this month with the locally-based contingent attending a training camp from the 12th of this month.

Goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini, captain, Refiloe Jane, Linda Motlhalo, defender, Noko Matlou and Thembi Kgatlana are players who were at the 2019 tournament who have been selected to the squad.

Scorer of the brace that saw Banyana Banyana beat hosts Morocco 2-1 in last year’s CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final, Hilda Magaia, is among players who will be going to the global showpiece for the first time.

Banyana coach, Desiree Ellis announces the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup squad:



Ellis had a difficult task of trimming the squad to 23 with 13 of the players who were included in the 36-player preliminary squad to be left out.

The 60-year old coach says it has been the most difficult selection she’s ever had to make.

“It’s been extremely difficult but a very good camp so far, most probably the most difficult selection I’ve ever had to make. All girls have a dream of playing at the World Cup. Unfortunately, some’s dreams were shattered.”

She says they had to do it to select those with most of the qualities that they need in players who will be in the squad.

“We looked for a bit of experience and youth, as well, because experience won’t help us if it doesn’t add value anymore,” she explains.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Banyana Banyana good luck and urged South Africans to rally behind the team.

“Banyana Banyana are going to be playing in the final in New Zealand and Australia. I just want us to wish them the very best of luck as they go out to represent our country. This is one time where all of us, as a nation, should be rallying behind our beautiful girls as they get on to that pitch to represent South Africa. Let us show them that we are behind them and they will play their hearts out.”

Banyana Banyana are in Group G for the tournament along Italy, Argentina and Sweden and will play their first match against the latter on the 23rd of next month.

Breaking News 📰⚽️ Ellis names FINAL Banyana Banyana squad for the 2023 @FIFAWWC 🏆 💚💛🇿🇦#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/jXEzzdmwzP — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) June 23, 2023